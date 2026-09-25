Ring of Kerry in Ireland: A scenic driving route
What's the story
The Ring of Kerry is a famous scenic drive in Ireland, which offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage. The 179-kilometer route takes you through some of the most stunning landscapes, including mountains, lakes, and coastal views. It also gives you a glimpse of traditional Irish life with its charming villages and historical sites. Exploring this region gives you an insight into Ireland's rich history and breathtaking scenery.
#1
Discovering Killarney National Park
Killarney National Park is a must-visit for anyone traveling the Ring of Kerry. The park is famous for its beautiful lakes and the iconic Torc Waterfall.
You can either walk or cycle through the park's trails, which provide stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
The park is also home to the Muckross House and Gardens, where you can learn more about Ireland's history.
#2
Exploring charming villages
As you drive along the Ring of Kerry, you will come across several charming villages that give a taste of local culture.
Towns like Kenmare and Sneem are famous for their colorful buildings and welcoming locals.
You can visit local shops for handmade crafts, or sit at a cafe to enjoy traditional Irish music.
These villages give you a glimpse of everyday life in rural Ireland.
#3
Experiencing historical sites
The Ring of Kerry is dotted with historical sites that tell stories from Ireland's past.
Staigue Fort is one such site, an ancient stone fort that dates back to the Iron Age.
Another interesting site is the Kerry Bog Village Museum, where you can learn about traditional Irish farming practices through interactive exhibits.
#4
Enjoying breathtaking coastal views
The drive along the Ring of Kerry offers some of the most breathtaking coastal views in Ireland.
The Skellig Ring detour treats you to views of rugged cliffs and pristine beaches, like Ballinskelligs Bay Beach.
These places are perfect for relaxing or taking a walk while soaking in the natural beauty around you.