For rock climbers: Top coastal cliffs in Africa

Africa 's coastal cliffs offer some of the most exhilarating rock climbing experiences, combining stunning views with challenging terrains. From the rugged cliffs of South Africa to the dramatic escarpments of Madagascar, these natural wonders attract climbers from all over the world. Each location offers its own unique challenges and breathtaking scenery, making them ideal for both seasoned climbers and adventurous beginners. Here are some of Africa's top coastal cliffs for rock climbing enthusiasts.

#1 Table Mountain's iconic cliffs Table Mountain in Cape Town is famous for its flat-topped silhouette and stunning views. The mountain has a number of climbing routes, ranging from easy to difficult. Climbers can enjoy panoramic views of the city and ocean while tackling sandstone formations. The weather is mostly mild, making it a great year-round destination for climbers looking for both adventure and scenery.

#2 Madagascar's Tsingy de Bemaraha Tsingy de Bemaraha in Madagascar is famous for its sharp limestone pinnacles that rise out of the forest floor. This UNESCO World Heritage site provides a unique climbing experience with its needle-like formations and deep gorges. The area is also home to diverse wildlife, adding an extra layer of intrigue to your climbing expedition. However, due to its remote location, proper planning is essential before you head out.

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#3 Drakensberg Mountains' Amphitheatre The Drakensberg Mountains' Amphitheatre in South Africa is a majestic natural wonder, with towering cliffs that are perfect for rock climbing. The escarpment provides several routes that can be scaled by climbers of all levels. The region's dramatic landscapes and rich biodiversity make it a favorite among nature lovers and climbers alike. The Amphitheatre's sheer walls guarantee an adrenaline-pumping experience.

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