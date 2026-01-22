Rock climbing overhangs in Africa: Must-try spots

Africa is home to some of the most challenging and thrilling rock climbing overhangs in the world. These natural wonders attract climbers from all over the world, looking for adventure and a test of skill. From towering cliffs to intricate routes, these overhangs provide an exhilarating experience for both seasoned climbers and novices. Here are must-try rock climbing overhangs in Africa that promise an unforgettable journey.

#1 The majestic Table Mountain Table Mountain in South Africa is famous for its stunning views and challenging climbs. The mountain has several routes with overhangs that test even the most experienced climbers. The routes vary in difficulty, making it a perfect spot for climbers of all levels. The panoramic views from the top make every effort worth it, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

#2 Lesotho's Maluti Mountains Challenge The Maluti Mountains in Lesotho provide rugged terrain with steep overhangs that are perfect for adventurous climbers. These mountains are less crowded than other popular spots, giving climbers a chance to explore untouched routes. The diverse landscape offers various challenges, from sheer cliffs to rocky outcrops, making it an exciting destination for climbers seeking solitude and adventure.

Advertisement

#3 Tanzania's Mount Meru ascent Mount Meru in Tanzania is known for its dramatic peaks and demanding climbs. Its overhangs require technical skills as well as physical strength, rewarding climbers with breathtaking views of surrounding landscapes. The ascent is not for the faint-hearted but offers an exhilarating experience amidst stunning scenery.

Advertisement