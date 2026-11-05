Gardening 101: 5 hacks for healthier plant roots
What's the story
Root care is the most important aspect of gardening, ensuring that plants grow healthy and strong. By following certain hacks, you can improve root health and boost plant growth. These hacks are easy to implement and can be done with common household items. They focus on improving soil quality, moisture retention, and nutrient availability, which are essential for healthy roots. Here are five gardening hacks that can help you achieve better root care.
Nutrient boost
Use coffee grounds for nutrients
Coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen, a vital nutrient for plant growth.
By adding used coffee grounds to your soil, you can boost its nutrient content without having to spend on expensive fertilizers.
Just sprinkle the grounds around the base of your plants, and mix them into the soil lightly. This will also improve soil structure and encourage beneficial microorganisms.
Mulch magic
Create natural mulch with leaves
Leaves make for an excellent natural mulch that protects roots from extreme temperatures and retains moisture in the soil.
Just collect fallen leaves, shred them into smaller pieces, and spread them around your plants.
This not only keeps the soil temperature consistent but also cuts down on weed growth, and improves soil fertility as the leaves decompose.
Magnesium fix
Utilize Epsom salt for magnesium
Epsom salt is a great source of magnesium, which is important for photosynthesis in plants.
To use Epsom salt for root care, dissolve one tablespoon in a gallon of water, and use it to water your plants once a month.
This simple trick will ensure that your plants have enough magnesium to grow healthy leaves and stems.
Potassium boost
Incorporate banana peels for potassium
Banana peels are loaded with potassium, which is important for plant health as it helps in water regulation and nutrient transport within the plant.
To use banana peels effectively, chop them into small pieces, and bury them around the root zone of your plants, or blend them with water to make a nutrient-rich liquid fertilizer.
Drainage aid
Improve drainage with perlite
Perlite is an excellent material that improves soil drainage by preventing compaction, while also providing aeration to roots.
Mix perlite with potting soil or garden beds where drainage is an issue.
This hack is especially useful in preventing root rot due to excess moisture retention in compacted soils.