For your next party, try these dishes with rosemary-olive oil  

Rosemary and olive oil make for a classic combination that can elevate the taste of any dish. The fragrant herb and the rich oil complement each other perfectly, making them a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. Here is how you can use this duo to amp up your cooking skills and create delicious meals that are sure to impress.

Tip 1 Infusing olive oil with rosemary Infusing olive oil with rosemary is an easy way to add flavor to your dishes. Just heat some olive oil gently with fresh or dried rosemary sprigs for about 10 minutes. Let it cool, strain out the herbs, and store the infused oil in a bottle. This infused oil can be drizzled over salads or used as a base for cooking.

Tip 2 Using rosemary in marinades Rosemary makes an excellent addition to marinades, giving depth to your dishes. Mix chopped rosemary with garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil for a simple marinade. Use it on vegetables or tofu before grilling or roasting them. The aromatic qualities of rosemary will enhance the natural flavors of the ingredients.

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Tip 3 Enhancing bread with rosemary olive oil You can also amp up homemade bread by adding rosemary-infused olive oil into the dough or using it as a topping before baking. The herb's earthy notes go well with the bread's texture and taste. Alternatively, serve freshly baked bread with a side of rosemary olive oil for dipping.

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