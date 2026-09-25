You must try these dishes using rosemary and pear
What's the story
Rosemary and pear make for an unusual yet delicious combination, perfect for making antioxidant-rich dishes. Rosemary, a fragrant herb, is known for its antioxidant properties, while pears are packed with vitamins and fiber. Together, they make for a healthy dish that can be added to different meals. Here are five ways to use rosemary and pear in your cooking.
Dish 1
Rosemary pear salad delight
A rosemary pear salad makes for a refreshing starter or side dish.
Start with fresh greens like spinach or arugula, and add sliced pears for sweetness.
Toss in some chopped rosemary leaves for an aromatic touch.
Top with walnuts or almonds for crunch, and a sprinkle of feta cheese for creaminess.
Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar to bring all flavors together.
Dish 2
Savory rosemary pear tart
A savory rosemary pear tart makes for an elegant dish that can be served at gatherings or enjoyed at home.
Use a puff pastry base and layer thinly sliced pears on top. Sprinkle with fresh rosemary leaves and crumbled goat cheese for richness.
Bake until golden brown, and serve warm as an appetizer or light meal option.
Dish 3
Rosemary pear compote
Rosemary pear compote makes for a versatile condiment that can be paired with various dishes.
Cook peeled and diced pears with sugar, lemon juice, and chopped rosemary over low heat until soft.
This compote can be served warm over pancakes or waffles, or chilled as a topping on yogurt or oatmeal.
Dish 4
Grilled rosemary pear skewers
Grilled rosemary pear skewers make for an ideal outdoor cooking option.
Cut fresh rosemary sprigs into skewer-sized pieces, and thread them alternately with chunks of ripe pear.
Grill over medium heat until the pears are tender and slightly charred.
These skewers can be served as an appetizer or a side dish at barbecues.
Dish 5
Rosemary pear smoothie boost
A rosemary pear smoothie makes for a nutritious drink to kickstart your day.
Blend ripe pears with a handful of spinach, for added nutrients, a sprig of fresh rosemary, for flavor, and some almond milk, or any preferred plant-based milk.
This smoothie is not only refreshing but also loaded with antioxidants from both the ingredients.