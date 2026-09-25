You must try these dishes using rosemary and pear

A rosemary pear salad makes for a refreshing starter or side dish.

Start with fresh greens like spinach or arugula, and add sliced pears for sweetness.

Toss in some chopped rosemary leaves for an aromatic touch.

Top with walnuts or almonds for crunch, and a sprinkle of feta cheese for creaminess.

Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar to bring all flavors together.