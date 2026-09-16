Does outdoor running burn more calories than a treadmill?
What's the story
Running is one of the most popular forms of exercise, and it can be done indoors on a treadmill or outdoors in the open. Both methods have their own benefits, but one of the most common questions is whether running outdoors burns more calories than on a treadmill. Knowing the difference can help you choose the best option for your fitness goals.
Terrain effects
The impact of terrain on calorie burn
Running outdoors usually means varying terrains like hills, flat surfaces, and so on. These changes require different levels of effort and energy expenditure.
For instance, running uphill burns more calories than running on a flat surface due to increased muscle engagement and resistance.
On the other hand, treadmills usually offer a consistent surface, which may not challenge you as much as varied outdoor terrains.
Wind resistance
Wind resistance and its role
One of the key factors that makes outdoor running more calorie-burning is wind resistance.
When you run outside, you have to push against air resistance, which increases your energy expenditure.
This factor is absent when running on a treadmill, where there is no wind resistance to overcome.
Studies show that outdoor runners may burn up to 10% more calories due to this factor alone.
Treadmill settings
Treadmill settings and calorie calculation
Treadmills also offer features like incline settings, which can help simulate outdoor conditions and increase calorie burn.
By adjusting the incline level, you can mimic uphill running and increase your workout intensity.
However, without these settings, a treadmill may not provide the same level of challenge as an outdoor run.
Psychological factors
Psychological factors in calorie burning
Psychological factors also play a role in how many calories you burn while running.
Some people find outdoor running more stimulating because of changing scenery and fresh air, which may lead to longer or more intense workouts.
Others may prefer the controlled environment of a treadmill for its convenience and safety.
Weather considerations
Weather considerations for outdoor running
Weather conditions also affect outdoor running calorie burn.
Cold weather can increase calorie expenditure as your body works harder to maintain its core temperature.
Conversely, hot weather may lead to quicker fatigue, but also higher sweat production, which some believe contributes to higher calorie burn rates.