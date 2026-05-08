Love tapioca pearls? You'll enjoy these recipes

Sabudana, or tapioca pearls, is a versatile ingredient that is a staple in many Indian households. Famous for its lightness and easy-to-digest properties, sabudana is a popular choice during fasting. Apart from traditional dishes, sabudana can also be used to prepare delicious street-style breakfasts that are both filling and flavorful. Here are five creative sabudana breakfast ideas that will make your mornings exciting.

Dish 1 Sabudana chaat delight Sabudana chaat is a tangy and spicy dish that combines soaked sabudana with potatoes, tomatoes, and a medley of spices. This dish is topped with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice to enhance the flavors. The combination of sweet, sour, and spicy notes makes it an irresistible morning treat, perfect for those who love bold flavors in their breakfast.

Dish 2 Crunchy sabudana vada Sabudana vada is a popular street food snack that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Prepared by mixing soaked sabudana with mashed potatoes, peanuts, green chilies, and spices, these vadas are deep-fried until golden brown. They can be enjoyed on their own or with chutney for an added zest. This dish is ideal for those who enjoy crunchy textures in their meals.

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Dish 3 Savory sabudana upma Sabudana upma is a savory twist on the classic breakfast upma. Here, sabudana replaces semolina or rice, making it lighter, yet equally delicious. Cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and vegetables like carrots or peas, this dish offers a nutritious start to your day without compromising on taste.

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Dish 4 Spicy sabudana poha Sabudana poha adds an exciting spin to regular poha by using sabudana instead of flattened rice. The dish is prepared by sauteing onions with turmeric powder and adding soaked sabudana until fluffy. Garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice, it gives a refreshing taste. This variation is ideal for those looking for something different from the usual breakfast options.