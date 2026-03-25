Love saffron? Try these 5 Indian desserts

Saffron, the most expensive spice in the world, is an integral part of Indian cuisine. It adds a unique flavor and color to dishes, making them royal. Saffron is used in desserts to add aroma and taste. Here are five Indian dessert recipes that use saffron to perfection, giving you a taste of tradition with a royal touch.

Dish 1 Saffron-infused rice pudding Rice pudding is a classic Indian dessert that gets an aromatic upgrade with saffron. To make this dish, cook rice with milk until creamy. Add sugar and cardamom for sweetness and spice. Soak saffron strands in warm milk and stir it into the pudding for color and fragrance. Garnish with nuts like almonds or pistachios for added texture.

Dish 2 Saffron milk cake delight Saffron milk cake is a soft, spongy treat soaked in sweetened milk infused with saffron strands. To make this cake, mix flour, sugar, and milk to make a batter. Bake until golden brown, then soak the cake in warm milk mixed with sugar and saffron. The result is a moist cake bursting with flavor.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Kheer with saffron twist Kheer is another beloved Indian dessert that can be elevated by adding saffron. Start by boiling milk until it thickens slightly. Add rice or vermicelli noodles along with sugar to sweeten the dish. Once cooked through, add soaked saffron strands for that signature aroma and color. Serve chilled or warm as per preference.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Saffron lassi indulgence Lassi is a refreshing yogurt-based drink that can be made richer by adding saffron. Blend yogurt with water or milk until smooth; sweeten with sugar if desired. Add crushed cardamom seeds for flavor enhancement before incorporating soaked saffron strands into this creamy beverage.