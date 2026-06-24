Salicorne: A tiny plant with big health benefits

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Tips for incorporating salicorne into your diet

Incorporating salicorne into your diet can be easy and rewarding. Start by adding fresh salicorne to salads for an extra crunch and burst of flavor. You can also saute it lightly with garlic as a side dish, or blend it into pesto for a unique twist on traditional recipes. Experimenting with different cooking methods will help you discover new ways to enjoy this nutritious plant while reaping its health benefits.