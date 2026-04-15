Fan of samosas? Try these variations
What's the story
Samosas are a popular snack, famous for their crispy exterior and savory fillings. While potatoes and peas remain the most popular fillings, many other fillings can take this classic snack to a whole new level. Exploring these lesser-known samosa fillings can add an exciting twist to your culinary experience. Here are five unique samosa fillings that promise to surprise your taste buds.
#1
Spicy lentil filling
Lentils make for a protein-rich filling that is both nutritious and flavorful. By adding spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder, you can make a spicy lentil filling that goes perfectly with the crispy outer layer of the samosa. This filling is not just delicious but also a great vegetarian option for those looking for something different from the usual potato filling.
#2
Paneer and spinach delight
Paneer and spinach make for a creamy, slightly tangy filling that is absolutely delicious. The paneer adds richness, while the spinach adds an earthy flavor. A pinch of nutmeg can make this combination even better. This filling is perfect for those who love dairy-based snacks but want to try something other than the usual cheese-filled options.
#3
Sweet corn and cheese fusion
Sweet corn and cheese make for a delightful combination of sweetness and creaminess. The natural sweetness of corn goes perfectly with the saltiness of cheese, making for a balanced flavor profile. A dash of black pepper can enhance the taste even more. This fusion filling is perfect for those who love sweet-savory combinations in their snacks.
#4
Mixed vegetable medley
A mixed vegetable medley makes for an excellent way to use seasonal vegetables in your samosas. Carrots, bell peppers, and green beans make for a colorful mix that adds texture and flavor complexity to each bite. Seasoned with herbs like oregano or thyme, this filling offers a refreshing change from traditional potato-based options.
#5
Mushroom garlic infusion
Mushrooms infused with garlic create an aromatic filling that elevates any samosa experience. The umami-rich mushrooms, combined with fragrant garlic, create layers of depth in flavor, which pair well with various chutneys or sauces on the side. For those who enjoy earthy tones in their snacks, this one is a must-try!