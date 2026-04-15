Fan of samosas? Try these variations

Samosas are a popular snack, famous for their crispy exterior and savory fillings. While potatoes and peas remain the most popular fillings, many other fillings can take this classic snack to a whole new level. Exploring these lesser-known samosa fillings can add an exciting twist to your culinary experience. Here are five unique samosa fillings that promise to surprise your taste buds.

#1 Spicy lentil filling Lentils make for a protein-rich filling that is both nutritious and flavorful. By adding spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder, you can make a spicy lentil filling that goes perfectly with the crispy outer layer of the samosa. This filling is not just delicious but also a great vegetarian option for those looking for something different from the usual potato filling.

#2 Paneer and spinach delight Paneer and spinach make for a creamy, slightly tangy filling that is absolutely delicious. The paneer adds richness, while the spinach adds an earthy flavor. A pinch of nutmeg can make this combination even better. This filling is perfect for those who love dairy-based snacks but want to try something other than the usual cheese-filled options.

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#3 Sweet corn and cheese fusion Sweet corn and cheese make for a delightful combination of sweetness and creaminess. The natural sweetness of corn goes perfectly with the saltiness of cheese, making for a balanced flavor profile. A dash of black pepper can enhance the taste even more. This fusion filling is perfect for those who love sweet-savory combinations in their snacks.

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#4 Mixed vegetable medley A mixed vegetable medley makes for an excellent way to use seasonal vegetables in your samosas. Carrots, bell peppers, and green beans make for a colorful mix that adds texture and flavor complexity to each bite. Seasoned with herbs like oregano or thyme, this filling offers a refreshing change from traditional potato-based options.