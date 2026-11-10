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Why samosas make the perfect morning snack
The filling of a samosa is what makes it so delicious

Why samosas make the perfect morning snack

By Vinita Jain
Nov 10, 2026
01:22 pm
What's the story

Samosas are a popular Indian street food that can be enjoyed for breakfast. These crispy patties, filled with a spicy potato mixture, are a favorite among many. They are usually served with chutneys and tea, making them the perfect start to the day. Available at numerous street stalls across India, samosas are loved for their taste and affordability. Here is all about this delightful breakfast option.

Filling

The perfect potato filling

The filling of a samosa is what makes it so delicious.

The most common filling is made of boiled potatoes, peas, and spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. This combination gives the samosa its signature flavor profile.

Some vendors even offer variations with different fillings like paneer or lentils to cater to different tastes.

Accompaniments

Accompaniments that enhance flavor

Samosas are usually served with chutneys like mint or tamarind for an extra layer of flavor.

The chutneys provide a tangy contrast to the spicy filling of the samosa.

A hot cup of tea is commonly paired with this meal to wash it all down and add warmth on chilly mornings.

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Locations

Street stalls across India

Street stalls serving samosas can be found in every nook and corner of India, from busy markets to quiet lanes.

These stalls are generally open early in the morning, making them a convenient option for those looking for a quick breakfast before heading to work or school.

The price of a samosa usually ranges between ₹20 and ₹30, depending on the location and vendor.

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Safety tips

Tips for enjoying samosas safely

When eating samosas from street vendors, ensure hygiene standards are maintained.

Choose stalls where you see high turnover, as it indicates the freshness of ingredients used in preparation.

Also, check if the vendor uses clean utensils while serving food items, like chutneys along with samosas.

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