Where to experience sand kiting in Africa

Sand kiting, a thrilling sport that combines elements of surfing and kite flying, is gaining popularity across Africa 's vast deserts. This unique activity allows adventurers to glide over sand dunes with the help of a kite, offering an exhilarating experience for those seeking new challenges. From the towering dunes of Namibia to Morocco 's expansive sands, these destinations promise unforgettable adventures for sand kiting enthusiasts.

#1 Namibia's Skeleton Coast The Skeleton Coast in Namibia is famous for its dramatic landscapes and remote beauty. The region's massive sand dunes make it a perfect spot for sand kiting. The strong winds and varied terrain give both beginners and experienced riders a chance to test their skills. The coast is also home to shipwrecks and wildlife, making it an interesting spot to explore when you're not kiting.

#2 Morocco's Erg Chebbi dunes Erg Chebbi Dunes in Morocco are famous for their towering heights and mesmerizing colors. These dunes provide an ideal backdrop for sand kiting, with steady winds and vast open spaces. The area draws adventurers from all over the world who want to ride on some of the tallest dunes in Africa. The nearby village of Merzouga offers accommodation options and cultural experiences to enhance your trip.

#3 South Africa's Atlantis Dunes Located near Cape Town, Atlantis Dunes is one of South Africa's most popular spots for sand kiting. The white sands stretch over miles, giving ample space to ride at high speeds. The area is easily accessible from the city, making it a perfect day-trip destination for locals and tourists alike. With its mild climate all year round, Atlantis Dunes is a favorite among thrill-seekers.

