Sand-luge is the desert adventure you need to try
What's the story
Chad's desert landscapes provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for sand-luge, a thrilling sport where participants slide down sand dunes on specially designed sleds. This activity combines the beauty of the Sahara with an adrenaline-pumping experience. As you navigate the towering dunes, you get to enjoy breathtaking views, and the sheer excitement of speed on sand. Here is what makes sand-luge in Chad an unforgettable adventure.
#1
Choosing the right dune
Selecting the right dune is key to a successful sand-luge experience.
Look for dunes with gentle slopes for beginners, while more experienced riders may prefer steeper inclines.
The size and shape of the dune will determine your speed and control during the descent.
Make sure to choose a location that matches your skill level to maximize enjoyment and safety.
#2
Essential gear for safety
Safety should always be the priority when you are trying out sand-luge.
A helmet is a must to protect your head from possible falls or collisions.
Protective eyewear will shield your eyes from blowing sand particles as you race down the dunes.
Wear comfortable clothing that allows free movement, and consider gloves for better grip on the sled.
#3
Techniques for smooth rides
Mastering basic techniques can enhance your sand-luge experience significantly.
Lean back slightly while descending to maintain balance and control over speed adjustments.
Use your hands to steer by shifting weight from side to side, as needed, during turns or sudden changes in direction.
#4
Best time of year for sand-luge
The best time to try sand-luge in Chad is during its cooler months, from November to February.
Temperatures are much more bearable during this time, making it much more comfortable to be outdoors.
You can enjoy long hours of this thrilling sport without the risk of heat exhaustion or dehydration.
Planning your trip during these months ensures a safer, more enjoyable experience, letting you focus on the fun and adventure of sand-luge.