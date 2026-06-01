Forget skiing! This desert sport is next level

Sandboarding in the Sahara Desert is one of the most thrilling adventures you can have in Africa . The vast, windswept dunes make for an ideal setting for the sport, giving you a unique combination of speed and skill. Whether you are an expert or a novice, the Sahara offers challenges and excitement for all. Here is everything you need to know about this exhilarating activity.

#1 Choosing the right dune Choosing the right dune is essential for sandboarding. The Sahara has a variety of dunes, from gentle slopes to steep inclines. Beginners may want to start on smaller dunes with less steepness, while more experienced boarders can try their luck on taller, steeper dunes that promise more adrenaline-pumping rides.

#2 Essential gear for sandboarding Proper gear is essential for a safe and enjoyable sandboarding experience. A specially designed sandboard is a must, as regular snowboards may not work well on sand surfaces. Wear comfortable clothes that allow freedom of movement, and protective gear like helmets and knee pads to avoid injuries. Sunglasses or goggles can protect your eyes from blowing sand particles.

Advertisement

#3 Techniques for beginners For beginners, mastering basic techniques is key to enjoying sandboarding. Start by practicing how to balance on your board while standing still on flat ground before attempting downhill runs. Leaning forward slightly helps maintain speed control, while leaning back can slow you down or stop you altogether if needed.

Advertisement