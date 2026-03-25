Divers, don't miss this spectacular ocean phenomenon

The annual sardine run in South Africa is a natural phenomenon that draws divers from across the globe. The event sees billions of sardines migrating along the coast, attracting a host of marine life. For divers, this is an opportunity to witness one of nature's most spectacular displays. The run usually occurs between May and July, making it the perfect time for those looking for an unforgettable underwater experience.

Timing Best time to dive The best time to dive during the sardine run is between May and July when the sardines are most active. During this period, you can witness large schools of fish, along with predators like dolphins, sharks, and birds. The water visibility is usually good during this time, giving you a clear view of the action beneath the surface.

Locations Top diving locations Some of the best spots to dive during the sardine run are Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks. These spots are famous for their rich marine life and frequent sardine activity. Both locations offer different experiences, from shallow reefs to deep drop-offs, catering to divers with different skill levels.

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Wildlife Marine life interaction Apart from sardines, divers can also expect to see dolphins, sharks, and even whales following the bait balls formed by sardines. These predators are an integral part of the ecosystem and provide thrilling encounters for divers. Observing these creatures interact with the sardine run is a highlight for many.

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