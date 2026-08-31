Give your everyday meals a paprika twist
What's the story
Paprika, the vibrant spice, is a staple in many kitchens around the world. Its mild flavor and rich color can enhance a variety of dishes, making it a versatile ingredient. From adding depth to soups to giving a kick to stews, paprika can do it all. Here are five delightful recipes that showcase the unique qualities of this beloved spice.
Dish 1
Paprika potato wedges
Paprika potato wedges make for a delicious snack or side dish.
To prepare, cut potatoes into wedges and toss them with olive oil, paprika, salt, and pepper.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy.
The paprika lends a smoky flavor that complements the natural sweetness of the potatoes.
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce for an extra zing.
Dish 2
Spicy paprika hummus
Spicy paprika hummus is a twist on the classic dip.
Blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and ground cumin in a food processor until smooth.
Add smoked paprika for heat and flavor.
This hummus pairs well with pita bread or fresh vegetables for dipping.
Dish 3
Paprika-roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with paprika brings out their natural sweetness while adding an earthy depth.
Toss your choice of vegetables, such as bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots, in olive oil with smoked paprika.
Roast at 180 degrees Celsius until tender and slightly caramelized.
This dish makes a great addition to any meal.
Dish 4
Creamy paprika pasta sauce
A creamy pasta sauce infused with paprika can elevate any pasta dish into something special.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in butter until soft. Add crushed tomatoes, heavy cream, and smoked paprika, and simmer gently until thickened.
Toss cooked pasta in the sauce for an indulgent meal that is both comforting and flavorful.
Dish 5
Paprika lentil soup
Paprika lentil soup is hearty and nutritious without skimping on taste.
Cook lentils with diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, salt, and pepper over medium heat until tender.
Stir in generous amounts of sweet or smoked paprika just before serving to add warmth without overwhelming spice levels.