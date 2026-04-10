Taste of Maharashtra: 5 dishes to savor 

Malvan, a coastal town in Maharashtra , is famous for its delectable vegetarian breakfasts. The town's culinary scene is a mix of traditional Maharashtrian flavors, with a coastal twist. Breakfasts here are not just filling, but also a flavorful journey through the region's rich culture. From savory snacks to sweet treats, Malvan offers a variety of vegetarian options that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Dish 1 Misal pav: A spicy delight Misal pav is a popular breakfast choice in Malvan. It consists of spicy sprouted lentils, topped with a medley of chutneys, and served with soft pav bread. The dish is known for its bold flavors and aromatic spices, making it a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. Served hot, misal pav provides a perfect balance of spice and texture.

Dish 2 Poha: Light and flavorful Poha is another favorite breakfast option in Malvan. Made from flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and peanuts, this dish is light yet flavorful. It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice to add an extra zing. Poha is not just easy on the stomach but also provides an energizing start to your day.

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Dish 3 Sabudana vada: Crunchy snack Sabudana vada is a crunchy snack made from tapioca pearls mixed with mashed potatoes and spices. These fritters are deep-fried till golden brown and served with tangy chutneys or curd. Famous for its crispy texture on the outside and soft inside, sabudana vada makes for an ideal breakfast dish that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

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Dish 4 Upma: Savory semolina dish Upma is another savory, semolina-based dish that is popular among locals as a breakfast option. Cooked along with vegetables like carrots or peas, upma provides a hearty meal without being too heavy on the stomach. Its mild flavor profile makes it suitable even for those who prefer less spicy food, but still want something filling to kickstart their morning activities.