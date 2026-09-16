Never tried rhubarb? Start with these tasty ideas
What's the story
Rhubarb, with its tart flavor and vibrant color, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate many dishes. From savory to sweet, rhubarb can be used in a variety of recipes that are not only delicious but also visually appealing. Here are five creative ways to use rhubarb in your cooking. Each method highlights the unique qualities of this vegetable, offering new ideas for incorporating it into your meals.
Dish 1
Rhubarb compote delight
Rhubarb compote is a simple, yet flavorful way to enjoy the natural tartness of rhubarb.
Just simmer chopped rhubarb with sugar and a splash of water until it breaks down into a thick sauce.
This compote can be used as a topping for yogurt, pancakes, or even ice cream.
Its bright color and tangy taste make it an attractive addition to any dessert table.
Dish 2
Savory rhubarb sauce
For those who like to experiment with savory flavors, rhubarb sauce is an interesting twist.
Cook rhubarb with onions, garlic, and herbs like thyme or rosemary until soft.
The result is a unique sauce that pairs well with roasted vegetables or grilled tofu.
The tartness of the rhubarb balances out the savory elements, making it an unexpected but delightful accompaniment.
Dish 3
Rhubarb-infused syrup
Rhubarb-infused syrup is another creative way to enjoy this vegetable's flavor.
Combine equal parts water and sugar with chopped rhubarb in a saucepan, and simmer until thickened into a syrupy consistency.
This syrup can be drizzled over desserts or mixed into beverages for an added layer of complexity.
Dish 4
Pickled rhubarb strips
Pickling strips of rhubarb gives them a tangy bite that goes well with salads or sandwiches.
Slice rhubarb into thin strips and soak them in vinegar mixed with sugar and spices like cinnamon or cloves for several hours.
The pickled strips add crunchiness along with their distinct tartness.
Dish 5
Rhubarb chutney creation
Rhubarb chutney combines sweet and spicy flavors for a versatile condiment.
Cook chopped rhubarb with apples, raisins, ginger, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg until thickened.
This chutney pairs well with cheese platters, sandwiches, and curries, adding a unique twist to traditional recipes.