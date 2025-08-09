Flavors of Uttarakhand: Must-try vegetarian dishes

Nestled in North, Uttarakhand offers some deliciously nutritious vegetarian breakfast options. Deeply rooted in culture and geography, the culinary traditions of the region offer unique dishes, often ignored by mainstream food lovers. Apart from reflecting the simplicity of mountain life, these breakfasts also highlight the rich diversity of local ingredients. Here, we explore some hidden vegetarian breakfast delights from Uttarakhand, which will surely tantalize your taste buds.

Spicy potatoes Aloo ke gutke: A spicy potato treat Aloo ke gutke is a widely-preferred breakfast item in Uttarakhand prepared using boiled potatoes cooked with local spices. The dish is usually prepared in mustard oil and spiced with cumin seeds, turmeric, and red chili powder. It is garnished with coriander leaves to add freshness to the dish. This spicy potato delight is generally eaten with puris/chapatis and sometimes served with a side of curd to cut the heat.

Millet pudding Jhangora ki kheer: Millet pudding for breakfast Jhangora ki kheer is a deliciously sweet breakfast option made with barnyard millet (in local language, jhangora). This creamy pudding is made by cooking millet in milk till it thickens and is then sweetened with sugar or jaggery. Usually garnished with nuts such as almonds or cashews, this dish makes for a nutritious start to the day and a taste of traditional Uttarakhand.

Spinach delight Kafuli: Spinach delight for health enthusiasts Kafuli is a healthy green curry, primarily made with spinach and fenugreek leaves. Cooked slowly to retain nutrients, the dish is flavored with minimal spices- like cumin seeds and green chilies. Traditionally served hot with steamed rice or roti, kafuli is an excellent way to include leafy greens in your morning meal while enjoying authentic regional flavors.