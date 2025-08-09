Flavors of Uttarakhand: Must-try vegetarian dishes

LOADING...
Try these dishes

By Simran Jeet
Aug 09, 2025
03:28 pm
What's the story

Nestled in North, Uttarakhand offers some deliciously nutritious vegetarian breakfast options. Deeply rooted in culture and geography, the culinary traditions of the region offer unique dishes, often ignored by mainstream food lovers. Apart from reflecting the simplicity of mountain life, these breakfasts also highlight the rich diversity of local ingredients. Here, we explore some hidden vegetarian breakfast delights from Uttarakhand, which will surely tantalize your taste buds.

Spicy potatoes

Aloo ke gutke: A spicy potato treat

Aloo ke gutke is a widely-preferred breakfast item in Uttarakhand prepared using boiled potatoes cooked with local spices. The dish is usually prepared in mustard oil and spiced with cumin seeds, turmeric, and red chili powder. It is garnished with coriander leaves to add freshness to the dish. This spicy potato delight is generally eaten with puris/chapatis and sometimes served with a side of curd to cut the heat.

Millet pudding

Jhangora ki kheer: Millet pudding for breakfast

Jhangora ki kheer is a deliciously sweet breakfast option made with barnyard millet (in local language, jhangora). This creamy pudding is made by cooking millet in milk till it thickens and is then sweetened with sugar or jaggery. Usually garnished with nuts such as almonds or cashews, this dish makes for a nutritious start to the day and a taste of traditional Uttarakhand.

Spinach delight

Kafuli: Spinach delight for health enthusiasts

Kafuli is a healthy green curry, primarily made with spinach and fenugreek leaves. Cooked slowly to retain nutrients, the dish is flavored with minimal spices- like cumin seeds and green chilies. Traditionally served hot with steamed rice or roti, kafuli is an excellent way to include leafy greens in your morning meal while enjoying authentic regional flavors.

Lentil dish

Chainsoo: Protein-packed lentil dish

Chainsoo is a protein-rich lentil dish made using black gram dal (urad dal). The lentils are roasted before grinding them into a coarse powder, which gives chainsoo its distinct texture and flavor profile when cooked further along with spices like asafoetida (hing), turmeric powder, etc., making it a perfect accompaniment alongside rice during breakfast time, especially on colder days due to the warmth provided through consumption thereof!