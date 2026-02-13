5 scarf styling tips you'll love

Scarves are a winter wardrobe essential, serving both functional and fashionable purposes. They keep you warm and can also add a dash of style to your outfit. With so many ways to wear them, scarves can be the perfect accessory to amp up your winter look. Here are five scarf styling tips to help you stay warm and chic this season.

Tip 1 The classic loop The classic loop is a simple yet effective way to wear a scarf. Just fold the scarf in half, drape it around your neck, and pull the loose ends through the loop created by the fold. This style provides extra warmth by covering the neck completely and looks good with almost all types of outerwear.

Tip 2 The Parisian knot The Parisian knot exudes elegance and sophistication. To achieve this look, fold the scarf in half lengthwise, drape it around your neck with the ends hanging in front, and then pull both ends through the loop created by holding them together at the center back of your neck. This style works well with both casual and formal outfits.

Tip 3 The infinity scarf twist An infinity scarf twist adds a modern touch to any winter outfit. Simply wrap an infinity scarf around your neck two or three times until you reach the desired volume. This style provides extra warmth while adding texture and depth to your look. It works well with sweaters and coats alike.

Tip 4 The shawl wrap For those extra chilly days, a shawl wrap is perfect. Drape a large rectangular scarf over your shoulders like a shawl, letting it hang down your back. You can secure it with a brooch or pin if you want, but it's not necessary. This style gives you full coverage while looking effortlessly chic.