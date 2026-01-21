5 common myths about scars you should stop believing

Scars are often surrounded by a number of misconceptions, leading to misunderstanding of their nature and healing process. From how they form to how they can be treated, many myths exist. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important for anyone dealing with scars. Here, we debunk some common myths about scars and provide insights into how they really are.

#1 Myth: Scars fade completely over time One common misconception is that all scars will eventually disappear completely. While many scars do become less noticeable with time, they rarely vanish completely. The final appearance of a scar depends on several factors, including its location, size, depth, and individual healing process. Knowing this can help set realistic expectations for scar management.

#2 Myth: All scars are the same Not all scars are the same, as they differ in terms of type and severity. There are hypertrophic scars, which are raised above the skin; keloid scars, which extend beyond the wound area; and atrophic scars, which are sunken or pitted. Each type of scar requires a different treatment approach, and understanding these differences can help in choosing the right management strategy.

#3 Myth: Over-the-counter creams work wonders Many believe that over-the-counter creams can make scars disappear overnight. However, while some creams may help improve the appearance of a scar by moisturizing or exfoliating the skin, they cannot remove it completely. For significant improvement, professional treatments like laser therapy or silicone gel sheets may be more effective options.

#4 Myth: Sun exposure helps heal scars faster Some people think that exposing scars to sunlight helps them heal faster. In fact, sun exposure can make scars darker and more prominent due to increased pigmentation in the affected area. Keeping a scar covered from direct sunlight is important to avoid discoloration during its healing phase.