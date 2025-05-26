Switzerland's best train rides: Scenic routes to experience
What's the story
Switzerland is famous for its stunning landscapes, and one of the best ways to enjoy these views, is by train.
The Swiss countryside has some amazing scenic routes that can be explored.
These train rides will allow you to see picture-perfect villages, magnificent mountains, and tranquil lakes, all from your seat.
Here are some amazing train routes that will give you breathtaking views through Swiss countryside.
Glacier Express
Glacier Express: A panoramic journey
Often dubbed as the world's slowest express train, the Glacier Express takes you on a picturesque ride between Zermatt and St. Moritz.
The train traverses the heart of Swiss Alps, crossing 291 bridges and passing through 91 tunnels.
On this eight-hour long journey, you could enjoy sights like the Landwasser Viaduct and Oberalp Pass.
Bernina Express
Bernina Express: Crossing Alpine landscapes
Connecting Chur in Switzerland to Tirano in Italy, the Bernina Express offers a spectacular cross-border journey.
The route takes passengers through varying landscapes from glaciers to alpine meadows and palm trees toward its southern end.
The highlights include crossing the Brusio Spiral Viaduct and seeing the snow-capped peaks of Piz Bernina.
GoldenPass Line
GoldenPass Line: From Lake Geneva to Lucerne
The GoldenPass Line runs from the shores of Lake Geneva in Montreux to Lucerne through Interlaken.
The route offers travelers views of vineyards near Montreux before climbing into the mountains near Gstaad and Zweisimmen.
The ride ends with views over Lake Lucerne, which is surrounded by towering peaks.
Gotthard Panorama
Gotthard Panorama Express: Rail & boat experience
The Gotthard Panorama Express offers the unique experience of a rail journey and a boat ride across Lake Lucerne, from Lugano or Fluelen to Lucerne, and vice versa, depending on your direction.
Onboard commentary makes you learn about historical significance while enjoying stunning views of the Reuss Valley or Schollenen Gorge on the rail part, followed by a soothing cruise over lake waters, with mountains on the horizon.