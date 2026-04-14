How to find eco-friendly home decor in Africa

Africa is home to a number of sustainable home decor shops that provide unique, eco-friendly options. These shops not only promote sustainability but also support local artisans and communities. From handcrafted textiles to upcycled furniture, these stores have a range of products that are both stylish and environmentally conscious. Exploring these options can help you find distinctive pieces for your home while contributing to sustainable practices.

#1 Handcrafted textiles from West Africa West Africa is famous for its colorful handcrafted textiles, made using traditional techniques. These fabrics are made from natural materials, dyed with plant-based colors. The textiles make for beautiful additions to any home, be it as curtains, cushion covers, or wall hangings. By buying these products, you support the artisans who have been making them for generations.

#2 Upcycled furniture in East Africa East Africa has a number of shops that specialize in upcycled furniture made from reclaimed wood and other materials. These pieces are not only unique but also environmentally friendly, as they reduce waste by repurposing old materials. From chairs to tables, the furniture available at these stores adds character to your living space while promoting sustainability.

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#3 Eco-friendly lighting solutions in Southern Africa Southern Africa has a number of shops that provide eco-friendly lighting solutions, made from sustainable materials such as bamboo and recycled glass. These lighting fixtures are not only aesthetically pleasing but also energy-efficient, making them a great choice for environmentally conscious homeowners. By investing in these lighting solutions, you can illuminate your home with style and sustainability.

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