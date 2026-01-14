These are the most beautiful coastal villages in Scotland

Scotland 's coastal villages are some of the most picturesque destinations in the world, with their colorful houses and stunning sea views. These villages give a glimpse of Scotland's rich maritime history and culture. From the rugged cliffs to the calm beaches, each village has its own charm and character. Here are some of the most beautiful coastal villages in Scotland, along with what makes them unique.

#1 Portree: Isle of Skye's capital Portree is the largest town on the Isle of Skye and is famous for its colorful waterfront. The village is surrounded by steep cliffs and offers stunning views of the harbor. Portree is a hub for tourists exploring Skye's natural wonders such as the Old Man of Storr and Quiraing. The town has a range of shops, cafes, and galleries that showcase local art and crafts.

#2 Anstruther: A fishing village gem Anstruther is a charming fishing village located in Fife. Famous for its picturesque harbor and historic buildings, Anstruther is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience Scotland's maritime heritage. The village is home to the Scottish Fisheries Museum, which gives an insight into the region's fishing history. Visitors can also enjoy fresh seafood at local restaurants or take boat trips to nearby islands.

#3 Tobermory: Mull's colorful capital Tobermory is the capital of the Isle of Mull and is famous for its colorful waterfront houses lining the harbor. The village has a rich history, which is reflected in its museums and cultural sites. Tobermory is also an ideal base for exploring Mull's natural beauty, including its rugged coastline and wildlife reserves. The local distillery adds to the village's charm with guided tours.

#4 St Monans: Quaint coastal escape St. Monans is one of Fife's East Neuk villages that are famous for their quaintness. This small village has a unique charm with its historic windmill on the cliffs above sandy beaches below. St. Monans has peaceful walks along coastal paths with panoramic views over the North Sea. It is an ideal place for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.