Potato crisps are mostly made of carbohydrates and fats

Swap potato crisps with crunchy seaweed chips

By Vinita Jain 09:34 pm Jun 29, 202609:34 pm

What's the story

If you are a fan of snacking, you must have tried potato crisps. But how about switching them for crunchy seaweed chips? These chips are not only delicious but also come with a host of health benefits. Made from seaweed, these chips are rich in nutrients and provide a unique taste that can easily replace traditional potato crisps. Here's why you must try them.