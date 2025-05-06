Europe's best-kept secrets: Stunning botanical gardens
What's the story
Europe is home to some of the most enchanting botanical gardens, some of which remain hidden from the usual tourist trails.
These secret gardens offer a unique glimpse into the diverse flora that thrives across the continent.
From secluded spots in bustling cities to remote countryside havens, these gardens provide a peaceful retreat for nature lovers and plant enthusiasts alike.
Italian oasis
The enchanting garden of Ninfa
Located in Italy, the Garden of Ninfa is often touted as the most romantic garden in the world.
From plants from across continents, the garden is a lush affair. It has winding paths set against ancient ruins and flowing streams.
The garden's microclimate helps it boast of a mind-boggling collection of roses, magnolias, and other exotic species.
Dutch gem
Hortus Botanicus Leiden's hidden corners
Hortus Botanicus Leiden in the Netherlands is among Europe's oldest botanical gardens.
While it draws a large number of visitors, its unknown nooks provide quiet retreats rich with rare plant species.
The garden contains a rich assortment of tropical plants in its greenhouses, and pretty outdoor areas displaying native European flora.
Its historical importance makes it even more alluring.
Mystical retreat
Portugal's Quinta da Regaleira Gardens
Located in Sintra, Portugal, Quinta da Regaleira Gardens are part of a larger estate renowned for its architectural wonders and mystical vibe.
The gardens are dotted with intricate pathways that take you through grottos, fountains, and lush vegetation.
Visitors can walk through various themed sections reflecting diverse cultural influences, while enjoying the stunning panoramic views over Sintra's landscape.
French sanctuary
Jardin des Plantes d'Angers' secret spots
In France's Loire Valley, lies Jardin des Plantes d'Angers—a botanical haven that provides education about plant life and a peaceful space to escape city noise.
The garden features diverse collections from medicinal herbs to ornamental flowers arranged beautifully across themed sections like rose beds or alpine rockeries.