Relax and unwind with these self-massage methods 

Self-massage is a simple yet effective way to add a little more relaxation to your daily life. It involves using your hands or tools to apply pressure on various body parts, relieving tension and improving circulation. For beginners, learning basic techniques can prove to be a valuable addition to their wellness routine. Here are some easy self-massage methods you can practice at home, with no special equipment required.

Tension release Neck and shoulder relief The neck and shoulders are the ones where we tend to hold a lot of stress, which also leads to discomfort. To relieve this tension, you can use your fingertips to gently knead the muscles along the sides of your neck. Apply moderate pressure in circular motions for about five minutes. This technique can help in reducing stiffness and promote relaxation.

Hand care Hand massage for stress reduction Our hands are used all day long, which makes them prone to fatigue. A simple hand massage can relieve stress and increase flexibility. Start by pressing the base of each finger with your thumb, moving towards the tip. Then, massage the palm with circular motions with moderate pressure.

Foot comfort Foot massage for better sleep A foot massage before bed can help you sleep better by relaxing your tired muscles. Just sit comfortably and using your thumbs, apply pressure on the soles of your feet in circular motions. Concentrate on areas which feel tense or sore for about ten minutes per foot.

Face soothing Facial massage for refreshment Facial massages can refresh tired skin and relieve tension from the eyes and forehead areas. Start with light upward strokes of your fingertips across the forehead, followed by the cheeks, and finally along the jawline. Not only does this technique help relax the facial muscles, but it also improves the blood circulation. Practicing this technique regularly can show a significant difference in skin texture and stress.