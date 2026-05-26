Your breakfast needs this quick semolina porridge

Semolina porridge with roasted sunflower seeds is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the creamy texture of semolina with the crunchy goodness of sunflower seeds, making it a balanced meal to kick-start your day. With minimal ingredients and simple steps, it's perfect for those busy mornings when you need something healthy, yet satisfying.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare this porridge, you will need semolina, water or milk, a pinch of salt, and sunflower seeds. Semolina serves as the base of the porridge, while water or milk adds creaminess. A pinch of salt enhances flavor. Sunflower seeds add crunch and nutrition. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens.

Cooking Cooking the semolina base Start by boiling water or milk in a saucepan. Once boiling, gradually add semolina while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cook on low heat until it thickens into a creamy consistency. This should take about two to three minutes. Stirring continuously ensures that the semolina cooks evenly and does not stick to the pan.

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Flavoring Adding flavor with sunflower seeds Once your semolina has reached the desired consistency, it's time to add roasted sunflower seeds for flavor and texture. Mix them in thoroughly so that every spoonful has a bit of seed goodness in it. The seeds not only add a nutty flavor but also provide healthy fats and protein, making your breakfast more nutritious.

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