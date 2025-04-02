A list of peaceful river islands around the world
River islands are the best of both worlds, where nature meets culture.
These islands, located in rivers across the world, are a perfect getaway from the crowded urban life.
From exploring verdant landscapes to experiencing local customs, river island trips can be full of activities for those seeking peace and adventure.
Here are some of the most tranquil river islands around the world and what makes each of them special.
Majuli
Majuli: The world's largest river island
Majuli, located on India's Brahmaputra River, is famously known as the world's largest river island.
Spread over 350 square kilometers, Majuli is also a hub of Assamese culture. Tourists can visit traditional satras, monasteries that uphold ancient art forms such as dance and music.
With its diverse flora and fauna, including some rare species of birds, the island is a paradise for nature lovers.
Bananal
Ilha do Bananal: A Brazilian gem
Ilha do Bananal, located in Brazil on the Araguaia River, is one of the largest fluvial islands in the world.
The island is protected as a part of a national park that preserves its various ecosystems, including savannas and wetlands.
Visitors can participate in eco-tourism activities such as bird watching and guided tours to discover how indigenous communities live harmoniously with nature.
Don Khon
Don Khon: Tranquility in Laos
Don Khon forms part of Si Phan Don, or Four Thousand Islands, in Laos on the Mekong River.
Famous for its chill vibe, this island provides stunning views of waterfalls and traditional Lao villages.
Tourists can rent bicycles to ride around scenic trails or take boat trips to see Irrawaddy dolphins living in nearby waters.
Inishmore
Inishmore: Ireland's rugged beauty
One of Ireland's Aran Islands, Inishmore sits at Galway Bay's mouth on Europe's westernmost edge (the Atlantic ocean meets here, too!).
The rugged terrain is home to ancient stone forts (like the Dun Aonghasa) sitting atop the cliffs, boasting of breathtaking views of crashing waves below.
Visitors love cycling around narrow lanes with dry-stone walls on either side, looking for hidden beaches on this magical isle.