Serge Beynaud's Ivorian street style elegance

Nov 21, 2024

What's the story Serge Beynaud, a legend in African music, is also renowned for his distinctive fashion sense. His style, inspired by the dynamic street fashion of Ivory Coast, blends traditional elements with a modern twist. This article provides fans with tips on how to incorporate Beynaud's fashion influence into their own wardrobes, with a focus on practical advice for everyday elegance.

Patterns and colors

Embrace bold patterns and colors

Serge Beynaud's wardrobe is a celebration of Ivorian fashion, characterized by vibrant colors and daring patterns. To infuse your wardrobe with this energy, start with a single statement piece. Think a boldly patterned shirt or electric-hued trousers. Anchor these showstoppers with quieter pieces to create balance. This way, you can dip your toes into the electric current of Ivorian street style without getting a shock!

Traditional touch

Incorporate traditional fabrics

Beynaud's style heavily incorporates traditional African fabrics such as ankara and kente, lending vibrancy and depth to his outfits. To emulate this aspect, you can opt for accessories like scarves or hats in these fabrics. This way, you can add a touch of tradition to your everyday attire without going overboard.

Comfort first

Focus on comfortable footwear

Although Serge Beynaud is frequently seen in fashionable shoes, ranging from trendy sneakers to sleek boots, comfort is his ultimate priority. If you want to emulate his style, choose shoes that are both comfortable and stylish, able to withstand the demands of daily life while still making a statement. Think of brands that sell stylish sneakers or cushioned loafers.

Mastering layers

Layering is key

Layering is key to achieving versatile and stylish outfits with depth and dimension—something Serge Beynaud's wardrobe often exhibits. To layer like a pro, start with a simple tee or shirt and build up with pieces like a lightweight jacket or an open button-down shirt on top. Not only does this create a more interesting look, but it also provides flexibility for adapting to changing temperatures.

Finishing touches

Accessorize wisely

Even when you skip jewelry as per rules, you should remember that accessories are your friends! Belts, sunglasses, and hats can make a huge difference. They're the secret weapons Serge often uses to complete his looks. A cool hat or pair of sunglasses can turn a basic outfit into something special. Keep it simple, and most importantly, stay comfortable.