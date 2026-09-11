Love bananas? Now, pair them with sesame seeds
What's the story
Sesame seeds and bananas make a delicious and nutritious pair for breakfast. Sesame seeds are loaded with healthy fats, protein, and fiber, while bananas provide essential vitamins and minerals. Together, they make a balanced meal that can keep you energized all morning. Here are some easy ways to add sesame seeds and bananas to your breakfast routine.
Tip 1
Sesame seed banana smoothie
A sesame seed banana smoothie is an easy way to start your day.
Blend one ripe banana with one tablespoon of sesame seeds, add one cup of almond milk or water, and blend until smooth.
This smoothie gives you the benefits of both ingredients in one drink.
The natural sweetness of the banana complements the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, making it a tasty option.
Tip 2
Sesame seed banana pancakes
For those who love pancakes, adding sesame seeds to your batter can be a game changer.
Mash one banana and mix it with pancake mix as per the package instructions. Stir in two tablespoons of sesame seeds before cooking on a skillet.
These pancakes are not only delicious but also give you an extra crunch from the sesame seeds.
Tip 3
Toast with banana and sesame spread
Make a quick breakfast by spreading mashed banana on whole-grain toast and sprinkling it with sesame seeds.
This simple meal is filling and nutritious. The fiber from the toast and banana keeps you full, while the sesame seeds add texture and flavor.
Tip 4
Yogurt parfait with banana and sesame
Layer yogurt, sliced bananas, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds in a glass for an easy parfait.
Use Greek yogurt for extra protein, or go for dairy-free options if you prefer.
This parfait gives you a mix of creamy yogurt, sweet banana slices, and crunchy sesame seeds, making it a satisfying breakfast choice.