5 classic dishes using sesame seeds
What's the story
Sesame seeds have been an integral part of African cuisine for centuries, adding flavor and nutrition to a variety of dishes. These tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients and are used in both savory and sweet recipes across the continent. From traditional stews to unique desserts, sesame seeds have made their mark on the culinary landscape of Africa. Here are five cultural uses of sesame seeds in African cuisine.
North Africa
Tahini's role in North African dishes
In North Africa, tahini is a staple ingredient made from ground sesame seeds. It is commonly used as a sauce or dip, enhancing the flavor of various dishes. Tahini is often paired with vegetables or grains, adding a creamy texture and nutty flavor. Its versatility makes it an essential part of North African cuisine, where it complements both cold salads and warm entrees.
West Africa
Sesame seed cakes in West Africa
West Africa has a number of sesame seed cakes that are popular as snacks or desserts. These cakes are made by grinding sesame seeds with sugar and other ingredients to form a dough-like mixture. The mixture is then shaped and baked or fried until golden brown. These treats are relished for their crunchy exterior and soft interior, making them a favorite among locals.
East Africa
East African sesame seed condiments
In East Africa, ground sesame seeds are used to prepare condiments that accompany many meals. These condiments lend depth to dishes such as stews or grilled vegetables by adding a rich, nutty flavor. They are often prepared with spices like cumin or coriande to further enhance their taste profile, making them an integral part of East African dining experiences.
Central Africa
Sesame oil's significance in Central Africa
In Central Africa, sesame oil is prized for its cooking applications and health benefits. Extracted from pressed sesame seeds, this oil has a high smoke point, making it ideal for frying or sauteing vegetables and grains. Its mild flavor ensures that it does not overpower other ingredients, while adding richness to the dish.
Southern Africa
Southern Africa's unique sesame seed porridge
Southern Africa has a unique porridge made with ground sesame seeds, commonly eaten at breakfast or as a snack. The porridge is made by cooking the ground sesame with water or milk until it thickens into a creamy consistency. It is often sweetened with honey or fruits, making it a nutritious start to the day, packed with the energy-boosting properties of the sesame seeds.