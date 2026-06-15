Tahini is a staple ingredient made from ground sesame seeds

5 classic dishes using sesame seeds

By Simran Jeet 03:22 pm Jun 15, 202603:22 pm

What's the story

Sesame seeds have been an integral part of African cuisine for centuries, adding flavor and nutrition to a variety of dishes. These tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients and are used in both savory and sweet recipes across the continent. From traditional stews to unique desserts, sesame seeds have made their mark on the culinary landscape of Africa. Here are five cultural uses of sesame seeds in African cuisine.