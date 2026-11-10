5 African dishes featuring sesame seeds
What's the story
African vegetarian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors and traditions, with sesame seeds being a common ingredient that elevates many dishes. These small seeds are packed with nutrients and lend a unique taste to the food. From stews to salads, sesame seeds are used in different ways across the continent. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that showcase the versatility of sesame seeds.
Dish 1
Tahini-based Moroccan salad
A staple in Moroccan cuisine, this salad has tahini, which is made from ground sesame seeds.
The creamy dressing is paired with fresh vegetables, such as cucumbers and tomatoes.
The tahini adds a nutty flavor that complements the crispness of the veggies.
This dish is not just refreshing, but also packed with essential vitamins and minerals.
Dish 2
Ethiopian injera with lentil stew
Injera, a sourdough flatbread, is a staple in Ethiopian cuisine and is made from teff flour.
It is usually served with lentil stew, which is cooked with spices like berbere and niter kibbeh.
Sesame seeds are often sprinkled on top or mixed into the stew for added texture and flavor.
This combination makes for a hearty meal that is rich in protein and fiber.
Dish 3
Nigerian efo riro with sesame oil
Efo riro is a popular Nigerian vegetable soup made with leafy greens such as spinach or kale.
Sesame oil adds depth to this dish by enhancing its earthy flavors without overpowering them.
The oil's subtle nuttiness pairs well with tomatoes, peppers, and other ingredients used in the recipe, making it both nutritious and satisfying.
Dish 4
Ghanaian groundnut soup
Groundnut soup from Ghana has peanuts, or groundnuts, as its main ingredient.
However, sesame seeds are often added to the mix to amp up the taste profile of this creamy soup.
The combination of peanuts and sesame makes for a rich source of protein, while also adding healthy fats to your diet.
Dish 5
Tunisian zaalouk with sesame seeds
Zaalouk is an eggplant-based dish from Tunisia, usually served as an appetizer or side dish.
It has roasted eggplants mixed with tomatoes, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin powder, paprika, salt, pepper, parsley, and cilantro leaves.
Sesame seeds are sometimes added for extra crunchiness.
This dish provides a delightful contrast between soft eggplants and crunchy sesame seeds, making it a perfect starter or side dish.