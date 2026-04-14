How to make sev puri at home

Sev puri is a popular street food breakfast option that combines crisp puris with tangy, spicy flavors. This dish is a favorite among those who love a quick, flavorful meal in the morning. It is easy to prepare and can be customized according to taste preferences. The combination of textures and flavors makes it an exciting way to start the day.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for sev puri To prepare sev puri, you will need some basic ingredients: crisp puris, boiled potatoes, chopped onions, fresh coriander leaves, sev (crispy noodles), and chutneys (tamarind and green chutney). These ingredients come together to give you a delicious mix of textures and flavors. You can easily find these ingredients at local markets or grocery stores.

Preparation Step-by-step preparation guide Start by arranging the puris on a plate. Top each puri with a small amount of mashed potato. Add chopped onions on top. Drizzle tamarind chutney for sweetness, and green chutney for spice. Finish with a generous sprinkle of sev, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. This simple preparation method ensures that every bite is packed with flavor.

Advertisement

Customization Tips for customizing your sev puri To suit your taste, sev puri can be customized in several ways. For those who like it extra spicy, add more green chutney or finely chopped green chilies. If you like it sweeter, add more tamarind chutney or pomegranate seeds for added sweetness and texture. You can also experiment with different toppings, such as diced tomatoes or cucumbers, for added freshness.

Advertisement