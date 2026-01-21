These boho hairstyles will surely make you stand out 

Shoulder-length hair can be styled in a number of ways to get that effortless bohemian look. These hairstyles are all about being relaxed, natural, and a little bit messy. They are perfect for any occasion, be it a casual day out or a special event. Here are five boho hairstyles that will give your shoulder-length hair a unique and stylish twist.

Tip 1 Loose beach waves Loose beach waves are a classic boho hairstyle that gives a carefree vibe. To achieve this look, use a curling iron or flat iron to create soft waves in your hair. Start by sectioning your hair into small parts and wrap each section around the tool for a few seconds before releasing. Finish with a texturizing spray to add volume and hold.

Tip 2 Half-up braided crown The half-up braided crown is an elegant yet relaxed style ideal for shoulder-length hair. Begin by taking two small sections from the front of your head and braid them separately. Once done, pull them back and pin them together at the crown of your head using bobby pins. This hairstyle adds an intricate touch without being too formal.

Tip 3 Messy bun with flowers A messy bun adorned with flowers is the epitome of bohemian chic. To get this look, gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around itself to form a bun. Secure it with pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands out for that messy effect. Add faux or real flowers by pinning them into the bun for an added charm.

Tip 4 Side-swept fishtail braid The side-swept fishtail braid is a stylish alternative to regular braids, giving you that boho vibe. Start by gathering all your hair over one shoulder and divide it into two sections like you would for a regular braid. Take small pieces from each section alternately, crossing them over each other until you reach the end, securing it with an elastic band.