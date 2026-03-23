Try these hairstyles and stand out at your next party!

Shoulder-length hair is versatile and can be styled in a number of ways to achieve that classic pin-up look. These hairstyles are inspired by the glamorous icons of the past, combining elegance with a touch of playfulness. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or just want to add some vintage flair to your everyday look, these styles are perfect for you. Here are some tips and tricks to nail shoulder-length pin-up hairstyles.

Roll it The classic victory rolls Victory rolls are a signature element of pin-up hairstyles. For shoulder-length hair, you can create smaller victory rolls on either side of your head. Start by sectioning off two front sections of your hair and curling them with a medium barrel curling iron. Once curled, pin each roll in place with bobby pins and secure with hairspray for longevity.

Hive style The elegant beehive The beehive is another iconic hairstyle that screams vintage glamour. For shoulder-length hair, tease the crown section to add volume before smoothing over the top layer. Gather the teased hair into a high ponytail and twist it around itself to form the hive shape. Secure with bobby pins and finish off with hairspray to keep it intact all day.

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Curl play The playful victory curls Victory curls are a softer version of victory rolls, ideal for shoulder-length hair. Start by curling your hair in small sections with a curling iron. Once done, gently brush through the curls with your fingers to loosen them up into soft waves. Pin each curl at the base with bobby pins until they cool down completely before removing them for bouncy curls.

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