Side plank rotation: What it is actually 

Side plank rotations are a great exercise to improve core stability and strength. The dynamic movement targets obliques, shoulders, and hips, making it an all-rounder for upper body and core strengthening. By adding rotations to the traditional side plank, you can improve functional fitness and balance. Here's how to do side plank rotations the right way, and their benefits.

Tip 1 Proper form for maximum benefit Maintaining proper form is key to getting the most out of side plank rotations. Start by lying on your side, supporting your body with one forearm directly under your shoulder. Keep your legs straight and stack your feet on top of each other. Engage your core as you rotate your torso towards the ground, then return to the starting position while keeping hips lifted.

Tip 2 Incorporating breathing techniques Breathing techniques are essential while doing side plank rotations to keep your body relaxed and in control. Inhale deeply before you start the rotation, and exhale slowly as you move through each part of the exercise. This not only helps in maintaining focus but also ensures that you are getting enough oxygen to the muscles engaged during the workout.

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Tip 3 Gradually increasing difficulty levels To reap the maximum benefits from side plank rotations, gradually increase the difficulty level as your strength improves. Start with holding each position for a few seconds before increasing the duration gradually over time. You can also add variations like extending one leg or arm to challenge yourself further and keep the workout engaging.

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