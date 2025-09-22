Sikkim's hidden gems: Peaceful mountain villages

Sikkim , a small Indian state in the Himalayas, is famous for its stunning landscapes and peaceful villages. These villages give a glimpse into the traditional lifestyle of the locals. If you want to experience peace and nature, these hidden gems are perfect for you. From stunning views to rich culture, Sikkim's mountain villages have it all. Here are some of them.

#1 Lachung: A picturesque retreat Lachung is a beautiful village in North Sikkim, famous for its beautiful scenery and peaceful environment. The village is situated at an altitude of about 2,700 meters and serves as a base for tourists heading to Yumthang Valley. Lachung is also known for its traditional wooden houses and warm hospitality. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful views of snow-capped mountains and lush green valleys.

#2 Pelling: Gateway to Kanchenjunga Pelling is another beautiful village in West Sikkim, famous for its spectacular views of Mount Kanchenjunga. Situated at an altitude of around 2,150 meters, Pelling is a great place for trekkers and nature lovers. The village has several monasteries that reflect Sikkim's rich cultural heritage. From Pelling, visitors can also explore nearby attractions like Khecheopalri Lake and Rabdentse Ruins.

#3 Yuksom: The historical village Yuksom is a historical village in West Sikkim, where the first Chogyal was crowned in 1642. It is located at the confluence of three sacred rivers—Ratna, Hewa, and Tsaokha—at an altitude of about 1,780 meters. Yuksom serves as a base for treks to Dzongri and Goecha La. The village has a number of monasteries that give a glimpse of its spiritual significance.