When in Sikkim, try these local dishes

Nestled in the Himalayas, Sikkim is a treasure trove of unique culinary experiences. The state's breakfast traditions reflect its rich cultural heritage and diverse influences. From hearty to light, Sikkimese breakfasts offer a variety of flavors and ingredients. These are sure to delight any food lover. Here are some traditional breakfast dishes from Sikkim. You must try them for an authentic taste of this beautiful region.

Dish 1 Phagshapa: A meaty delight Phagshapa is a traditional Sikkimese dish made with strips of radishes and spices. This hearty meal is usually served with rice and provides a rich, savory flavor. The use of local spices gives it a unique taste that reflects the region's culinary traditions. Phagshapa is popular among those who enjoy robust flavors and hearty meals to start their day.

Dish 2 Gundruk soup: A leafy start Gundruk soup is prepared from fermented leafy greens (gundruk) and is a staple in Sikkimese households. This soup is light yet flavorful, making it an ideal breakfast option for those who prefer something less heavy in the morning. The fermentation process gives the greens a distinct tangy taste, which goes well with other ingredients like tomatoes and spices.

Dish 3 Sel roti: Sweet rice fritters Sel roti is a traditional rice-based sweet fritter that is deep-fried to perfection. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, sel roti makes for a delightful breakfast treat. It is often paired with tea or coffee, making it an ideal option for those who enjoy sweet treats in the morning. Its simplicity yet deliciousness makes it a favorite among locals.

Dish 4 Dhindo: Traditional buckwheat porridge Dhindo is a traditional Sikkimese porridge made from buckwheat flour or millet flour cooked into a thick consistency similar to polenta or porridge. This nutritious dish is often served with vegetables or pickles, giving you a wholesome meal to kickstart your day. Dhindo highlights the region's use of locally sourced grains, while also providing sustenance to those living in higher altitudes.