5 easy ways to enjoy vegan food on a budget

Tip 2

Utilize pantry staples

Pantry staples like lentils, beans, rice, and grains are essential for any budget-conscious vegan. These ingredients are not only inexpensive but also extremely versatile. They can be used in a variety of dishes, from soups to stews to salads. Buying these items in bulk can save you even more money over time. Plus, they have a long shelf life, so you can always have them on hand for quick meal prep.