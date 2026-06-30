High knees are an excellent way to get your heart pumping while working on your lower body strength

Start fitness at home with these 5 aerobic exercises

By Vinita Jain 02:25 pm Jun 30, 202602:25 pm

What's the story

Aerobic exercises are a great way to improve cardiovascular health and boost overall fitness. For beginners, these exercises can be easily performed at home without any special equipment. They help in increasing stamina, burning calories, and improving mood. Here are five simple aerobic exercises that beginners can do at home to kickstart their fitness journey. Each exercise targets different muscle groups and can be easily incorporated into daily routines.