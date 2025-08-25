Hair care 101: Simple braid hacks you'll love

Though braiding hair is super fun and creative, it looks complicated most of the time. But, what if we tell you that with just a rubber band, you can do some simple yet stylish braid hacks? These techniques are easy to master, require minimal tools and are ideal for anyone looking to switch their hairstyle without much fuss. Here are some simple braid hacks that only require a rubber band to start with.

Tip 1 The classic ponytail braid To begin, gather all your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with a rubber band. Divide the ponytail into three equal parts and start braiding like you normally would. When you reach the end of the braid, secure it with another rubber band. This way, your hair would stay neat and tidy and give your everyday look an elegant touch.

Tip 2 The half-up braided crown For this style, take two small sections of hair from either side of your head near the temples. Braid each section separately and secure them at the ends with rubber bands. Pull both braids towards the back of your head and tie them together using another rubber band, creating a half-up braided crown effect that's both chic and effortless.

Tip 3 The side fishtail braid Gather all your hair over one shoulder and divide them into two sections for this look. Take small pieces from the outer edge of each section, alternately, crossing them over to form a fishtail pattern. Secure the end with a rubber band once you've reached your desired length. This side fishtail braid gives an intricate appearance without needing complex tools or techniques.