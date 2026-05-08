Feeling dull? Do these quick breathing exercises

Breathing exercises are a simple, yet effective way to boost energy levels and enhance focus. By practicing these exercises, you can improve oxygen flow to the brain and body, resulting in increased alertness and concentration. These techniques are easy to learn and can be practiced anywhere, making them accessible for anyone looking to enhance their mental clarity. Here are five breathing exercises that can help you stay focused throughout the day.

Deep breath Diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing is about engaging the diaphragm for deeper breaths. This technique increases lung capacity and improves oxygen exchange. To practice, lie down or sit comfortably, place one hand on your chest, and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose, letting your abdomen rise while keeping your chest still. Exhale slowly through pursed lips. Repeat for five minutes.

Four square Box breathing technique Box breathing is a structured technique that involves inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling, and holding again for equal counts. Start by inhaling through your nose for four seconds, holding the breath for four seconds, exhaling slowly through your mouth for four seconds, and holding again for four seconds before repeating the cycle. This method calms the mind and improves focus.

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Nasal balance Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing balances energy by regulating airflow through each nostril. Close one nostril with a finger while inhaling deeply through the other side, and switch sides after exhaling completely. Continue alternating nostrils every few breaths for about five minutes to promote mental clarity and reduce stress.

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Relaxation cycle 4-7-8 breathing pattern The 4-7-8 breathing pattern promotes relaxation and focus. Inhale through the nose for four seconds, hold the breath for seven seconds, and exhale through the mouth for eight seconds. Repeat this cycle four times to calm the nervous system and sharpen concentration.