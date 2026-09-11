5 elegant hairstyles to pair with Indian ethnic wear
What's the story
Indian ethnic wear is all about tradition and culture, but hairstyles can add a modern touch to it. For the minimalist in you, these hairstyles are simple, elegant, and timeless. They go with the rich fabrics and intricate designs of ethnic outfits, without stealing the show. Here are five hairstyles that perfectly complement Indian ethnic wear, making you look effortlessly chic.
#1
Sleek low bun
The sleek low bun is a classic choice that complements almost every ethnic outfit. It keeps the hair neatly tucked away and adds a touch of sophistication.
To achieve this look, smooth your hair using a straightener and tie it in a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail around its base, and secure it with pins or an elastic band for a polished finish.
#2
Half-up twisted crown
The half-up twisted crown offers an elegant yet easy-to-do option for those who want to keep some hair down.
Take two sections from the front of your head and twist them toward the back, pinning them together at the center with bobby pins.
This style adds volume and interest, while keeping things minimalistic.
#3
Side-swept waves
Side-swept waves provide a romantic touch to any ethnic ensemble without being too loud.
Use a curling iron to create soft waves all over your hair, then sweep them to one side using a side parting.
Secure with hairspray, if required, to keep everything in place throughout the day.
#4
Messy top knot
The messy top knot gives you an effortless look that complements casual or formal Indian attire alike.
Pull all your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head, then twist it around itself loosely into a bun shape.
Secure with pins or an elastic band as needed, and let some strands fall naturally around your face for added softness.
#5
Straightened sleek ponytail
A straightened, sleek ponytail gives you a polished look that goes with any outfit, be it traditional or modern.
Use a flat iron to straighten your hair before tying it into a high or mid-level ponytail at the back of your head using an elastic band.
Finish off with a few drops of serum to add shine and tame flyaways, keeping the overall look neat.