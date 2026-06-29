How to keep your hydrangeas blooming

Tip 4

Prune at the right time

Pruning hydrangeas at the right time is key to keeping them healthy and ensuring they bloom well. For most varieties, late winter or early spring is the best time to prune them, before new growth starts. However, some types may require different pruning schedules, so it's important to know which variety you have before you start cutting back branches. This way, you can keep your plants blooming beautifully.