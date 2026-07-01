Choosing the right fruit is key to achieving beautiful carvings

Master fruit carving with these tips

By Vinita Jain 01:59 pm Jul 01, 202601:59 pm

What's the story

Fruit carving is an ancient art that transforms ordinary fruits into stunning decorative pieces. This skill, which has been a part of culinary traditions for centuries, is now gaining popularity among those looking to add a creative touch to their presentations. With some basic tools and techniques, anyone can learn the art of fruit carving. Here are some practical tips and insights to help you master this intricate craft.