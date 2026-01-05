Why single-arm bent-over row is a killer exercise 

The single-arm bent-over row is a killer exercise to build a balanced back. It works on the major back muscles such as latissimus dorsi and rhomboids, while also improving core stability and grip strength. By isolating each side of the back, it helps in correcting muscle imbalances and improving posture. Here's how to do the exercise right to get maximum benefits.

Tip 1 Proper form is key Maintaining proper form is essential to avoid injuries and get the most out of the single-arm bent-over row. Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in one hand. Bend at the hips until your torso is almost parallel to the floor, keeping your back straight. Pull the dumbbell towards your hip, squeezing your shoulder blade at the top of the movement before lowering it slowly.

Tip 2 Focus on controlled movements Controlled movements are the key to activate muscles effectively during this exercise. Avoid using momentum by ensuring that each repetition is performed slowly and deliberately. This not only engages more muscle fibers but also enhances coordination between different muscle groups in your back and arms.

Tip 3 Incorporate variations for versatility To keep your workouts interesting and challenging, try different variations of the single-arm bent-over row. You can change the grip by using an underhand or neutral grip, or try different equipment like kettlebells or resistance bands. Each variation targets slightly different muscles in the back, giving you a well-rounded workout routine.