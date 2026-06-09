Skateboarders, here's an unexpected place to ride
What's the story
Aburi Gardens in Ghana is not just a botanical paradise, but also a hidden gem for skateboard enthusiasts. The lush greenery and serene environment provide an unusual backdrop for skating. While most people visit the gardens to enjoy its flora, skateboarders can discover the thrill of skating through its paths and open spaces. Here is how you can enjoy this unique experience.
#1
Discovering the paths
Aburi Gardens has several winding paths that make for perfect skating trails. These paths are mostly smooth and wide enough for skaters to enjoy their ride without any hindrance. The natural contours of the garden add to the challenge and excitement, making it a perfect spot for both novice and experienced skaters. Exploring these trails gives you a chance to enjoy nature while indulging in your favorite sport.
#2
Scenic views enhance experience
Skating through Aburi Gardens isn't just about the thrill; it's also about the stunning views that surround you. The gardens are dotted with various plant species, providing a vibrant backdrop as you skate along. The elevated areas offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, making every glide an opportunity to take in breathtaking scenery.
Tip 1
Safety first: Tips for skaters
Safety should always be your priority while skating in any environment, including Aburi Gardens. Make sure you wear appropriate protective gear, like helmets and knee pads, to avoid injuries. Since some paths may have uneven surfaces or unexpected turns, it's best to stay alert and maintain control at all times. Skating with a buddy can also add an extra layer of safety.
Tip 2
Best time to visit for skaters
The best time to visit Aburi Gardens for skating is early morning or late afternoon, when temperatures are cooler and crowds are thinner. This way, you can enjoy more freedom on the paths without too many distractions or obstacles in your way. Plus, visiting during these hours lets you enjoy cooler weather, making your skating experience more enjoyable.