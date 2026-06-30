Swap cheese puffs with crunchy jicama sticks

#3

Pairing options for added flavor

To enhance the taste of jicama sticks, pair them with different dips or seasonings. Hummus or guacamole makes for a great option to dip into, giving an extra layer of flavor without adding too many calories. For those who like spicy flavors, sprinkle some chili powder or cayenne pepper on the sticks before serving. These pairings make the snack more enjoyable while keeping it healthy.