Swap cheese puffs with crunchy jicama sticks
What's the story
If you want a healthier alternative to cheese puffs, try crunchy jicama sticks. These fresh, root vegetable sticks are low in calories and high in fiber, making them a perfect snack option for health-conscious people. With their mild flavor and crunchy texture, jicama sticks can be a delicious substitute for traditional cheese puffs. Here's how you can enjoy them!
#1
Nutritional benefits of jicama
Jicama is loaded with nutrients that make it a great snacking option. It is high in vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system. It also has potassium, which is good for heart health. The high fiber content ensures good digestion and keeps you full for a long. All in all, jicama makes for a healthy snack option without compromising on taste.
#2
How to prepare jicama sticks
Preparing jicama sticks is super easy and requires very few ingredients. First, peel the skin off the jicama root with a vegetable peeler. Cut it into thin matchstick-like pieces or wedges as per your liking. You can eat them raw or toss them with lemon juice and a pinch of salt for added flavor. This simple preparation retains the natural crunchiness of the vegetable.
#3
Pairing options for added flavor
To enhance the taste of jicama sticks, pair them with different dips or seasonings. Hummus or guacamole makes for a great option to dip into, giving an extra layer of flavor without adding too many calories. For those who like spicy flavors, sprinkle some chili powder or cayenne pepper on the sticks before serving. These pairings make the snack more enjoyable while keeping it healthy.
Tip 1
Cost-effective snacking solution
Choosing jicama sticks over cheese puffs can also be more economical in the long run. A single jicama root usually costs between ₹50 and ₹100, depending on the size and location. Given that one root can yield several servings when cut into sticks, it makes for an affordable snacking option for families or individuals looking to save money while eating healthy.